10 Facts You Should Know About Refugees

Global displacement has reached historic levels, with millions of people forced from their homes each year. These ten key facts highlight essential information about refugees, the challenges they face and the valuable contributions they make—along with ways you can support them.

More than 117 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety and the chance to rebuild their lives. Every day, thousands make the painful decision to leave behind belongings, memories and often loved ones—all in the hope of a safer future.

For decades, the United States has been a beacon of hope for people escaping violence and persecution. Since 1975, more than 3.7 million refugees have found protection and a fresh start, where they continue to contribute to our nation’s culture, workforce and economy.

Every person forced to flee carries a story beyond statistics. They are family members, friends, workers, and leaders who contribute to the communities where they rebuild their lives.

Below are ten essential facts about people seeking refuge—and how you can support them.

FACT 1: Global displacement is at an all-time high

More than one in every 70 people around the world have been forced to flee their homes due to persecution, violence, conflict or human rights violations.

Today, more than 117 million people are forcibly displaced—nearly triple the 40 million recorded just two decades ago.

FACT 2: Nearly half of the world’s displaced people are children

Of the 117 million displaced in 2024, an estimated 49 million—about 40%—were under age 18, nearly three times the number from 2010.

Many were uprooted from conflict zones including Sudan, Myanmar, the Gaza Strip, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Afghanistan.

FACT 3: Refugees contribute more to the U.S. economy than they receive in services

Over a 15-year period, refugees generated $124 billion more in state and local revenue than they received in public services.

Beyond their financial contributions, refugees enrich our communities through civic engagement, volunteerism and cultural diversity— demonstrating that investing in refugees strengthens our nation as a whole.

FACT 4: Less than one percent of refugees will ever be resettled

Millions of people are in need of resettlement, but the process is limited, complex and lengthy. Multiple agencies and support networks work together to help individuals and families access safety and rebuild their lives.

Refugee vetting typically takes 18–24 months, and the average wait time for U.S. resettlement is approximately 20 years.

FACT 5: Most displaced people stay in their own or neighboring countries

Nearly 63 percent of displaced people remain within their own borders as internally displaced persons. Low‑ and middle‑income countries host 71 percent of the world’s displaced population, and 66 percent of those who cross borders stay in neighboring countries.

Fewer than 1 percent are able to access resettlement in high‑income nations like the United States.

FACT 6: Climate change is accelerating displacement

Climate‑related disasters—such as floods, storms, droughts and wildfires—have caused 220 million internal displacements in the past decade, averaging 60,000 people displaced every day.

Three in four forcibly displaced people live in countries highly exposed to climate hazards, making climate‑related displacement even more likely in the years ahead.

FACT 7: Refugees are more likely to become entrepreneurs

In 2023, more than 178,000 refugee entrepreneurs lived in the United States, generating over $6 billion in business income. That same year, refugee taxpayers contributed more than $31 billion to local and national economies.

By starting businesses and creating jobs, refugees help sustain and strengthen the communities that welcome them.

FACT 8: Refugees have shaped science, culture and innovation

Refugees bring essential skills, knowledge and experience to their new communities. From David Tran’s creation of Sriracha to Sergey Brin’s co‑founding of Google, refugees have driven breakthroughs across technology, medicine, art and literature.

Their diverse perspectives often fuel innovation, spark new ideas and strengthen the cultural fabric of the places they now call home, reminding us that creativity thrives when people of different backgrounds are empowered to contribute.

FACT 9: Refugees fill critical labor shortages across industries

Refugees play vital roles in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, tourism and education. More than 96 percent of refugees living in the United States are employed.

In the last five years, only 479,000 U.S.-born workers entered the labor force compared to 3.6 million foreign‑born workers—meaning immigrants have driven 88% of workforce growth since 2019.

FACT 10: Refugees are neighbors, friends and community members

Refugees are more than numbers—they are people with hopes and dreams whose lives have been disrupted by conflict, climate change and threats to their safety.

People seeking refuge flee because they have no other option to protect themselves and their families.

Related: Use our conversation guide to engage in conversations with family and loved ones about refugees, immigrants and other newcomers.

Since CWS began responding to the devastation of World War II, we have helped refugee families rebuild their lives in the United States. For decades, we have partnered with local communities to provide essential services and walk alongside families as they become thriving members of society.

But today, safety is under threat. Immigration enforcement has separated families, and recent policy decisions have fueled fear among those who already call the United States home.

Please consider making a contribution to help us continue this critical work.