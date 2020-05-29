May 29, 2020

For Immediate Release: May 29, 2020

Rev. John L. McCullough to Step Down as President and CEO of CWS

Board of Directors Launches Search for the Organization’s Next Leader

New York City— Following two decades leading the organization, Rev. John L. McCullough has announced that he will be stepping down from his post as President and CEO in June 2021. The CWS Board of Directors has launched a global search for the next leader of the international humanitarian organization.

“In a world where CEOs come and go, Rev. John McCullough has faithfully and ably led this organization through many challenges, changes and growth,” noted CWS Board Chair Rev. Patricia de Jong.

“As a board of directors, we are grateful for his long years of service and celebrate the many gifts of strong leadership abilities coupled with theological intelligence. As we move forward into new opportunities, we will always be grateful for where John has led us with boldness and strength. We look forward to celebrating his ministry with us.”

McCullough joined the organization in 2000 and since that time has grown CWS as a global leader in providing just and sustainable responses to the greatest challenges facing vulnerable communities–hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. During his tenure, McCullough has overseen the organization’s concentration helping communities build livelihoods that are resilient to the growing climate crisis. McCullough has served as the Climate Ambassador for the ACT Alliance and has spoken in high-profile forums including the United Nations Climate Summit.

McCullough has also been at the forefront of the organization taking bold action to respond to diminishing avenues for refugees and immigrants to find protection amidst the global displacement crisis. McCullough has been quick to speak out and take action against cruel and inhumane policies targeting refugees and immigrants, including leading the organization in its first lawsuit against an Executive Order that would have allowed state and local elected officials to block refugee resettlement.

The CWS Board of Directors has begun its search for an experienced and inspiring leader to serve as the organization’s next President and CEO and lead the organization into the next decade. They have retained Russell Reynolds Associates for this search and interested candidates are invited to contact the search team at CWS@russellreynolds.com. Please include a CV and a brief statement of interest.

