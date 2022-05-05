Submission on the Impact of Climate Change and the Protection of the Human Rights of Migrants

CWS stands with people on the move because of climate change, and with all families and communities who feel the impacts of climate change in their lives and livelihoods. Read here the recommendations that CWS shared to an upcoming United Nations report on the impact of climate change and the protection of the human rights of migrants. Our submission draws on findings from research in five countries where we work – Cambodia, Georgia, Haiti, Indonesia and Kenya – on community perceptions toward local adaptation and toward migration as climate coping strategy.

