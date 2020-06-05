Reading List: Books by Refugees and Immigrants of Color

Looking to expand your bookshelf? Check out these books from refugees and immigrants of color:
- Abdi Nor Iftin, Call me American
- Bluegrass Community and Technical College ESL Students, Slowly is the Journey
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Americanah
- Clemantine Wamariya, The Girl Who Smiled Beads
- Dekow Diriye Sagar, Life in Exile: The Untold Story of Civil War and Refugee Life<
- Dinaw Mengestu, The Beautiful Things That Heaven Bears
- Gatluak Ter Thach, My New American Dream: A Personal Story and Perspective of a South Sudanese American Refugee
- Immaculee Illibagiza, Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust
- Imbolo Mbue, Behold the Dreamers
- Ishmael Beah, A Long Way Gone
- Maaza Mengiste, The Shadow King
- Nuruddin Farah, Maps
- Okey Ndibe, Foreign Gods, Inc.
- Teju Cole, Every Day is for the Thief
- Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, When Stars Are Scattered
- Yaa Gyasi, Homegoing