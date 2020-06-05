Reading List: Books by Refugees and Immigrants of Color


June 5, 2020

Looking to expand your bookshelf? Check out these books from refugees and immigrants of color:

  • Abdi Nor Iftin, Call me American
  • Bluegrass Community and Technical College ESL Students, Slowly is the Journey
  • Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Americanah
  • Clemantine Wamariya, The Girl Who Smiled Beads
  • Dekow Diriye Sagar, Life in Exile: The Untold Story of Civil War and Refugee Life<
  • Dinaw Mengestu, The Beautiful Things That Heaven Bears
  • Gatluak Ter Thach, My New American Dream: A Personal Story and Perspective of a South Sudanese American Refugee
  • Immaculee Illibagiza, Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust
  • Imbolo Mbue, Behold the Dreamers
  • Ishmael Beah, A Long Way Gone
  • Maaza Mengiste, The Shadow King
  • Nuruddin Farah, Maps
  • Okey Ndibe, Foreign Gods, Inc.
  • Teju Cole, Every Day is for the Thief
  • Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, When Stars Are Scattered
  • Yaa Gyasi, Homegoing

 