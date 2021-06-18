CWS Marks World Refugee Day, Calls for Stronger Resettlement Program

Washington, D.C.—On June 20th Church World Service celebrates World Refugee Day, a global holiday honoring the resilience and strength of refugees worldwide. As we celebrate World Refugee Day for the 41st time, we simultaneously confront the largest refugee crisis in history. CWS urges the Biden administration to mark the spirit of this day by keeping its promise to resettle as many refugees this year as possible and fulfill its commitment to set a refugee admissions goal of 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022.

To mark the day, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“Church World Service is proud to honor World Refugee Day. It is not just this day, but every day that we celebrate the contributions of refugees to our nation. We embrace their spirit, pledge to continue to work towards their inclusion in our communities, and forever take pride in all who help them rebuild their lives in safety. Refugees are an integral part of our story; they start businesses, they volunteer, they join our military, and they pray and raise their children alongside us.

This year, as we honor their stories, we recommit to rebuilding the very program that helped them join us as neighbors. A strong resettlement system is not only necessary in providing a road to security for those displaced by violence, persecution, and upheaval, it is integral to the United States remaining true to its legacy as a nation of welcome.”

After the Holocaust, faith communities in the United States came together to ensure the country would do more to protect people from persecution. Congress unanimously passed the bipartisan Refugee Act of 1980 more than four decades ago and formally created the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Since then, the United States has largely been a global leader in refugee protection, setting an average refugee admissions goal of 95,000.

Over the past four years, however, the program suffered under consecutive historic-low refugee admissions goals and a dismantling of our nation’s capacity to welcome, leading to delays of refugee arrivals, prolonging family separation, and the stranding of vulnerable refugees in danger. Earlier this year, President Biden took initial steps to restore the program, amending the current fiscal year’s resettlement goal to 62,500 and pledging to set the FY 2022 goal at 125,000. As one of nine resettlement agencies working with the U.S. government to welcome refugees, Church World Service remains committed to working with the Biden administration to meet these goals and fully restore and strengthen the program.

CWS further urges the administration and Congress to terminate harmful policies in the U.S. asylum system, such as rescinding Title 42 and ending immigration detention, in the interests of reestablishing fair and compassionate solutions to people fleeing violence, persecution, and desperation.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.