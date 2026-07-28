UPHOLDING REFUGEE RIGHTS ON THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1951 REFUGEE CONVENTION 

CWS Urges Stronger Political Commitment to Protection of Refugees and Access to Asylum

WASHINGTON, D. C., JULY 28, 2026—As the world marks the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention today, Church World Service (CWS), the international humanitarian and social justice organization, urges stronger political commitment to refugee protection and access to asylum. Seventy-five years after nations came together to establish a framework for protecting people fleeing persecution, the Convention remains as vital as ever as record levels of forced displacement coincide with growing barriers to safety and protection. CWS reaffirms its commitment to the Convention’s enduring principles and to advancing policies that uphold the rights, dignity and safety of people forced to flee.

The international treaty and its 1967 Protocol have been adopted by more than 149 UN member states. The Refugee Convention affirms that people forced to flee persecution do not lose their rights when they cross a border and should never be forcibly returned to places where their lives or freedom would be at risk. Since its inception, the Convention has resettled, repatriated, or integrated 50 million refugees and saved millions of lives. Protecting refugees is a moral and legal imperative, with 117.8 million people forcibly displaced around the globe. The world needs stronger commitments to international law than ever before in the face of increasing threats to human rights and the erosion of multilateralism.

In collaboration with the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA), CWS calls on UN Member States, UN agencies, humanitarian actors, and others to advance concrete actions to strengthen the Refugee Convention and uphold its principles.

Today’s anniversary comes as the spirit of welcome in U.S. federal policy is at an historic low. The Trump administration continues to target refugees and other newcomers across the country while thousands of refugees remain stranded overseas, despite having already been approved for resettlement in the United States.

Reflecting on the enduring relevance of the Refugee Convention and the importance of upholding the rights of people forced to flee, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“The Refugee Convention communicates that the world can do more and do it better together than in isolation. Its spirit is derived not only from our shared humanity, but also strongly aligns with principles CWS holds dear, rooted in Biblical teachings and our faith traditions.

The United States is at its best when it leads by example, when we don’t ignore crises, but triumph over them. It is our resilience as a people that is proven when we welcome the stranger, when we nurture the dreams of those joining our communities, and when we are a living example of hope that encourages other nations to follow suit.”

For CWS, protection remains the backbone that upholds its work. Whether through welcoming a newly arrived refugee family, helping a community recover after disaster, or advocating for policies that keep families together, CWS’s goal is the same: to help people live in safety and dignity.

For more information, to keep updated through our daily State of Play newsletter, or to take action with and for refugees, visit www.cwsglobal.org.