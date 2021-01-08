U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Block on Discriminatory Resettlement Order

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today applauded the ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upholding a nationwide injunction, preventing the implementation of an executive order giving state and local officials the power to veto resettlement in their jurisdictions. One year ago, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit HIAS v. Trump, ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, three faith-based resettlement agencies, HIAS, Church World Service (CWS), and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), whose work and mission have been directly impacted and harmed by the order.

In response to today’s ruling, Rev. John L. McCullough, president and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

Today the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed what we already knew: that President Trump’s Executive Order was frivolous and derogatory. This ruling is a rebuke to those who would hold xenophobia as the core tenet of U.S. policy on resettlement, but it also lets the world’s most vulnerable know that our country remains a place of welcome. For refugees, it will no longer be a choice between joining their loved ones and accessing critical services as they build lives of purpose in America. For communities of faith, it means that we will not be hobbled in living out our duty to embrace those in need. At the time the president signed this order, officials across the nation, both Democrat and Republican, proved that it was unnecessary, joining in a chorus to welcome refugees into their states and cities. America is a nation of immigrants, and thanks to this ruling, it will continue to be so.

For more information contact media@cwsglobal.org.