Trump Administration Blocked from Terminating Agreements with Refugee-Serving Agencies

A Federal Court in Seattle Issued Additional Preliminary Injunction in Case Challenging Refugee Ban

Seattle, WA– Yesterday evening, a federal court in Seattle issued a second preliminary injunction in Pacito v. Trump, finding the government’s efforts to terminate its agreements with refugee-serving agencies to be unlawful. The government attempted to terminate these agreements just one day after the court’s previous order to restore refugee processing and funding went into effect.

The refugee resettlement program has a decades-long history of bipartisan support and provides a beacon of hope for people seeking safety. On two separate occasions, the court has now found that the Trump administration cannot just end the program overnight. The lawsuit was filed by the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) on behalf of Church World Service (CWS), HIAS, Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSNW), and nine impacted individuals.

“The court has been clear yet again: the government’s efforts to dismantle the refugee resettlement system are unlawful and are harming refugees whose lives have been thrown into limbo,” said Melissa Keaney, IRAP Senior Supervising Attorney, Litigation. “The court saw through the Trump administration’s blatant attempt to undermine the judiciary and the rule of law and recognized that restoring funding to these agencies is a key to ensuring the refugee resettlement system can function. Following this latest court ruling, it’s time for the government to live up to its moral and legal obligations by fully restoring funding and access to this lifesaving program.”

“For decades we have walked alongside refugee families to support them in becoming self-sufficient, thriving members of our American communities,” said Rick Santos, CWS President and CEO. “The court’s decision reaffirms the commitment our nation has made to welcome families seeking safety and to uphold the vital public-private partnership that ensures every arriving refugee gets a great start to their new lives.”

“Yesterday, the court once again declared President Trump’s suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions program illegal, and yet the U.S. government has made negligible progress to restore refugee resettlement,” said Mark Hetfield, HIAS President. “The Jewish community is all-too-familiar with what happens when countries turn their commitments to refugees, and that’s why HIAS will keep fighting in court for the lives and the safety of displaced people around the world.”

“This decision reaffirms what we have always known—refugee resettlement is not only a policy choice, it’s a moral commitment,” said David Duea, Lutheran Community Services Northwest CEO. “We are grateful the Court recognized the harm being done to our communities and the families we serve. This ruling gives us hope that those fleeing violence and persecution can continue to find health, justice and hope in the Northwest. LCSNW remains steadfast in our mission to welcome the stranger and uphold the dignity of every human being.”

