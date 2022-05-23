Ruling on Title 42 Takes Away from Communities, Disregards Public Health Officials, and Undermines Asylum System

Washington, D.C.—CWS today condemned the decision in Arizona v. CDC by the U.S. District Court in Lafayette, Louisiana, continuing the unjust and ineffective Title 42 policy. Judge Summerhays issued a preliminary injunction which will allow the discriminatory policy to continue for the time being, despite the fact that asylum seekers will no longer have their day in court, as has been U.S. policy for decades. Title 42, which has unjustly prevented vulnerable people from accessing their legal right to seek asylum under the auspices of public health concerns, will continue, despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control deemed the program unnecessary and the Biden administration had scheduled to rescind the policy by today.

Title 42 to date, under the guise of public health, has been inhumanely used to expel 1.9 million migrants back to danger, all either members of our communities and/or legally seeking protection in the United States.

In response to the ruling, Meredith Owen, Director for Policy and Advocacy at CWS issued the following statement:

“Title 42 was not introduced in good faith, and it did nothing but undermine the world’s confidence in our asylum system. The CDC announced that Title 42 did not positively impact the well-being of our communities, yet there is political pressure now to use the policy to prevent vulnerable individuals from seeking their legal right to asylum. Ultimately, if this inhumane policy is allowed to continue, it will set a dangerous precedent under which our asylum system as we know it will cease to exist.’

Ultimately, despite this judge’s ruling, Congress can still decide this issue. In the last election, voters overwhelmingly supported a compassionate and just asylum system. Elected officials should listen to their constituents and rebuild our asylum process, supporting a legal and compassionate system that welcomes the vulnerable and makes our nation stronger.”

On Monday, May 23rd, the Biden administration, in consultation with the CDC, had planned on ending the harmful Title 42 policy. With the District Court decision, and with troubling legislation pending to continue the program, CWS is advocating for a common sense and empathetic immigration system.

For more information, or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org.