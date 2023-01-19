The Welcome Corps Will Bring New Communities into the Joy of Sponsoring Refugee Arrivals

New York City–CWS today applauds the launch of The Welcome Corps– a new program that will increase the capacity of U.S. refugee resettlement by giving everyday Americans the opportunity to sponsor refugees from around the world. The Welcome Corps is an important evolution to expand refugee resettlement, building upon 40 years of public-private partnership in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and reflecting the spirit of welcome and compassion that resides in communities across America.

“We are thrilled to support Welcome Corps as it expands the joy of sponsorship to new groups and communities across the United States and increases our nation’s capacity to resettle refugees.” said CEO Rick Santos, “the Welcome Corps builds upon a decades-long proud tradition of community sponsorship and local partnership in refugee resettlement. We look forward to more communities having the opportunity to experience the life-changing work of sponsorship by coming alongside new arrivals with the friendship and support they need to thrive.”

The Welcome Corps was launched by the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), is being implemented by a consortium of six organizations led by the Community Sponsorship Hub, the consortium includes Church World Service/Refugee Welcome Collective, Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS), International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Welcome.US.

With more than 75 years of experience connecting local communities with newly arriving refugees, CWS understands the importance of sponsorship, and the transformational impact that it can have for all neighbors, both old and new. Communities who welcome well are communities that flourish, and we appreciate the opportunity to expand the joy of sponsorship to new groups across the U.S.

