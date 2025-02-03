Revoking Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans in U.S. Communities will have Dire Effects on Families, the Economy

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed its deep concern over the Trump administration’s revocation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 300,000 Venezuelans living in the United States. The decision will have dire consequences for Venezuelans who have built lives, filled essential jobs, started businesses, and contributed to our communities. Once the termination is finalized, Venezuelans who received legal TPS status and work authorization in 2023 will have 60 days before they are vulnerable to rapid deportation. CWS calls on the Trump administration to reinstate protections for Venezuelans and to maintain TPS for populations from other countries where it is not safe for them to return.

“Cancelling TPS for Venezuelans will have unfathomable effects on families, American communities, and our local, state, and national economies. It is a decision that disregards the ongoing political repression, economic collapse, widespread human rights violations, and humanitarian crisis—marked by food and medicine shortages—that makes Venezuela unsafe for return,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at Church World Service. “In just two months, the Trump administration will make more than 300,000 people vulnerable to quick deportations. This will not make our communities safer; it will only hurt small businesses and key industries while creating chaos.”

On January 10th, 2025, the Biden administration Secretary Mayorkas made the decision to extend the 2023 TPS designation for Venezuela for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis administration will make more than 300,000 people vulnerable to quick deportations. This will not make our communities safer; it will only hurt small businesses, endanger vulnerable families, and damage key industries while creating chaos. The first Trump administration’s attempts to terminate TPS protections were blocked in court. If allowed to stand, this decision will destabilize families and communities who are safely and legally living and working in the United States.

For more information or to speak with Zak contact media@cwsglobal.org.