Revoking Temporary Protected Status for our Neighbors from Afghanistan and Cameroon Betrays Our Values

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed its deep concern over a report that the Trump administration intends to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 9,000 Afghans and 3,000 Cameroonians living in the United States. The decision will have dire consequences for Afghans and Cameroonians who have built lives, filled essential jobs, started businesses, and contributed to our communities. The termination of protected status for these populations comes as humanitarian crises deepen in both Afghanistan and Cameroon.

“Temporary Protected Status is a vital lifeline for so many of our neighbors, built on the core principle that no one should be forced to leave when returning to their home country means facing danger, repression, or persecution. The decision to revoke TPS for Afghans and Cameroonians will have unfathomable effects on individuals, families, and our communities,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at Church World Service. “It is undeniable that conditions in both Afghanistan and Cameroon have deteriorated since TPS was first granted. To eliminate this protection would not only betray our leadership as a nation of welcome, but betray our promises to Afghans who put their lives at risk in support of the U.S. mission.”

Presidential administrations can designate countries for TPS if they are experiencing conditions that render them unsafe, conferring protections from deportation and eligibility for work authorization. CWS notes that many Afghans who are in the United States under TPS would be at particular risk of return because they served alongside members of the U.S. military as translators, interpreters, and key staff during conflict.

Afghans and Cameroonians who received TPS may face rapid deportation in May and June. CWS calls on the Trump administration to reinstate protections for these groups as well as TPS for populations from other countries where it is not safe for them to return.

For more information, or to speak with Zak, contact media@cwsglobal.org.