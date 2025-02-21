Revoking Temporary Protected Status for Haitians Will Tear Apart Communities and Send Families Back to Danger

New York City–Church World Service today decries the Trump administration’s decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 500,000 Haitians living in the United States. The decision – which goes into effect in August – will place Haitians who have found safety in and worked in our communities for decades at risk of deportation back to a country experiencing devastating security, health, political, and humanitarian turmoil. CWS calls on the Trump administration to reinstate protections for Haitians and to maintain TPS for populations from other countries where it is not safe for them to return.

“Deporting families to a country embroiled in widespread gang violence, political instability, and a hunger crisis is inhumane,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at Church World Service. “This action follows the President and his allies’ series of fearmongering attacks on the Haitian community. CWS has supported thousands of Haitians seeking safety who have culturally and economically contributed to our communities and built their lives here. Subjecting them to quick deportations will harm countless families and wreak havoc on local economies.”

On July 1, 2024, the Biden administration extended and redesignated TPS for Haiti for 18 months due to the extraordinary humanitarian crisis ongoing in the country. Because of the Trump administration’s decision, TPS protections for Haitians will now expire in August 2025 instead of February 2026, stripping them of work authorization and leaving them at risk of being forcibly returned to a nation wracked by turmoil and violence.

