Revoking Lawful Status for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans in the United States is a Cruel Misstep

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed its alarm over the Trump administration’s decision to categorically revoke the humanitarian parole status that granted over 530,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan (CHNV) nationals living in the United States protection from deportation and work authorization. The blanket revocations, which are set to go into effect on April 24, will place hundreds of thousands of people at risk of deportation to unsafe conditions, endanger and separate vulnerable families, and create chaos and uncertainty for communities. Today’s decision will also revoke work authorization for these groups, undermining their ability to be full participants in their communities, support local businesses and the economy, and provide for their families.

“Many Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans joined our communities after fleeing brutal repression and violence imposed by gangs or authoritarian governments.” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at Church World Service. “People impacted by today’s decision came here through a lawfully established program to seek protection through a legal pathway. They have helped local economies grow, they have paid taxes, they have embraced the spirit of their communities. This is nothing more than a betrayal of those who believed in the promise of America, and it undermines the future of all of us.”

Under today’s decision, on April 24 CHNV parolees will receive notices to appear in court and will lose their work authorization, unless they have applied for or received another immigration status, such as asylum, lawful permanent residence, or TPS.

Church World Service continues to call on the White House and Congress to reject policies that will separate families, deport those contributing to our communities, and instead return to the spirit of welcome—a proven national security bulwark—that has long-defined the United States.

