Refugee Housing Solutions Launches RefugeeHousing.org

New site aims to increase the availability and affordability of housing for refugees and other newcomers to the U.S.

New York City– CWS today announced the launch of RefugeeHousing.org, Refugee Housing Solutions’ new website and online community created to expand access to quality housing for refugees and newcomers resettled through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Refugee Housing Solutions is a project of CWS under an agreement paid for by the U.S. Department of State to provide technical assistance and training on housing nationwide.

“Access to quality affordable long-term housing is one of the most significant challenges facing arriving refugee families and the local resettlement organizations who are welcoming them into their new communities. Refugee Housing Solutions was created to bring together housing experts, property owners, key stakeholders, and those working in refugee resettlement to increase housing access and work together on innovative solutions to the U.S. housing shortage,” said Lindsey Guerrero Director for Housing Technical Assistance at CWS’ Refugee Housing Solutions.

Refugee Housing Solutions partners with landlords, property owners and refugee resettlement practitioners to develop innovative housing solutions and provide quality affordable housing for refugee communities. Property owners who are interested in renting to recently arrived refugees will find learning resources, training, and can fill out a form on the site to list their housing availability for use by refugee resettlement practitioners nationwide. Refugee Housing Solutions also coordinates a National Housing Working Group and regional communities of practice, provides in-depth housing training and on-demand housing technical assistance for resettlement practitioners, landlords and property managers, refugees, and volunteers.

For media requests email media@cwsglobal.org, to connect with Refugee Housing Solutions contact info@refugeehousing.org.