Politicization of Vital Program for Allies should not be Response to Wanton Violence, Bloodshed

Washington, D.C.—Following this week’s violent attack on two members of the National Guard—leading to one death and the critical wounding of another—in our nation’s capitol, Church World Service condemns this reprehensible attack and all violence unequivocally. The perpetrator has since been identified as an Afghan national who served alongside the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, had been evacuated after the fall of Kabul in August 2021, and was granted asylum in the U.S. earlier this year.

Following the incident, we have seen an immediate effort from some to paint all Afghans, all refugees, and even all immigrants as culpable for the actions of one person. In just the last 48 hours, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has paused all applications and processing for Afghan nationals, and announced the review of all lawful permanent residents from nineteen “countries of concern.”

This kind of collective punishment is not only immoral, but wholly un-American. CWS condemns such sweeping actions and statements and any effort to ascribe guilt to those who share no more than a birthplace or an immigration status with the alleged shooter.

“We grieve this week’s horrific attack on service members in our nation’s capitol. We pray for the families of the victims and all those suffering.“ said Rick Santos, President and CEO of CWS. “We must not let this tragedy beget more tragedy. We must not let it sow hate and division. And we must not let the newcomers who make our country strong be painted with the same brush as the one used for the perpetrator of this attack. Instead, let us heed our better angels.”

Church World Service stands with the Afghan allies, refugees, and newcomers who are building new lives in safety, contributing immensely to their communities, and deserve to live without the fear of being returned to a place where they may face violence and persecution due to the actions of another.

For more information, to speak with Santos, or to learn about vetting processes for applicants, contact media@cwsglobal.org.