Plataforma NNAPES Raises Call to Action as Children of Incarcerated Parents Passes Two Million in Latin America

San Pedro Sula, Honduras—Across the Latin America and the Caribbean, governments are increasingly looking to incarceration and accelerated detention processes to combat violent crimes and weaken criminal organizations involved in a range of illicit activities. Many look to El Salvador and the “Bukele Model” as an example of how harsh sentencing and the suspension of due process can rapidly improve the sense of security that citizens enjoy in their daily lives. This approach though has serious consequences for an often invisible and marginalized group, the Children of Incarcerated Parents (COIP).

In 2014, Plataforma NNAPES, a network of children’s rights organizations from across the region, published the first study on the number of children and youth affected by parental incarceration called “Invisibles Hasta Cuando”. It was estimated then that more than 1.8 million children had at least one parent detained or in prison. Since then, incarceration rates in the region have increased by 40%.

“We have to raise awareness on this issue, these are some of the most vulnerable children in the region,” said Martin Coria, Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean with Church World Service. “We know that parental incarceration makes children and youth more likely to be victims of crimes themselves. Increasingly, that includes violent crimes and forced recruitment into gangs. This is something we all need to be talking about much more in the region.”

This week, Plataforma NNAPES is holding its 9th Assembly on defending the rights of COIP in San Pedro Sula, Honduras with representatives from 11 countries participating in the event.

“This year we were able to launch a series of training programs for public officials,” said Lia Fernandez of Gurises Unidos and member of Plataforma NNAPES. “Next year, we’re looking to release our guide for teachers serving in public schools. Oftentimes, the teachers are unaware of the issue, or not sure how to support a child or youth with incarcerated parents. Without support that child is more likely to drop out of school, and that leaves them with very few positive opportunities. We’re proud of our successes, but there is so much more work to do.”

In 2023, Plataforma NNAPES was able to complete trainings across the region on the needs and rights of COIP with nearly 1,000 public officials trained thanks to partnerships with Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar, Secretaria Ejecutiva del Sistema Nacional de Proteccion de Ninos, Ninas, y Adolescentes (Mexico), Instituto Nacional de Rehabilitacion (Uruguay), and the Interamerican Children’s Institute (Organization of American States). In 2024, Plataforma NNAPES will launch the first Portuguese Language version of their training program in Brazil in partnership with the National Secretary of Children and Youth of Brazil. Additionally, 387 judges, teachers, and other State employees with frequent contact with COIP from across the region participated in workshops related to the issue.

The first day concluded with the participation of youth with incarcerated family members from Honduras, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Uruguay, and Chile sharing their perspectives on what concerns should be addressed in the coming years. This was the culmination of an 18-month program where COIP were able to document and analyze the needs, concerns, and ideas of other COIP in their communities. In total, more than 150 COIP participated in interviews and conversations. Ideas shared in the assembly included: the need for greater economic and psychological support; increased attention on visitation of incarcerated parents; and a desire to be more involved in the work of Plataforma NNAPES, especially in programs and raising awareness with their peers.

“One challenge that I brought to the assembly was about the need for better policies on visitation.,” said Hellen Bravo of Uruguay. “When we go to visit a family member that’s incarcerated, we wake up at 4am. We travel for an hour and then wait in line for another 1-2 hours. After that we searched and asked all kinds of questions. Then we get an hour or less with them once a week. It’s not enough time. When they’re your parents you want to tell them everything, hug and hug them. The visit ends and you feel sad until you’re able to see them again. I’m glad that we were able to be in the assembly and to be heard, it’s not the same to learn and read about these things as it is to live it every day. I’m glad that we were able to participate and get to know other youth from other countries who have lived the same experience. Now we need to see how we get these recommendations put into action.”

As the number of COIP in the region has recently surpassed 2 million, there is much work to be done. The assembly will conclude May 15th.

