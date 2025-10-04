Planned Refugee Goal Would be a Historic Failure of Humanitarian Principles, Would Prioritize Political Ties Over True Danger  

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed its dismay and deep concern in response to multiple reports that the trump administration is planning to drastically reduce the Fiscal Year 2026 refugee admissions goal to the lowest level in history and exclude vulnerable, at-risk populations from the life-saving program. The reporting suggests the administration is preparing to set a Presidential Determination of 7,500 refugees, which would primarily be accessible to Afrikaners—as opposed to tens of thousands of people the US government has already approved for refugee status, whose travel was interrupted by the suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Program by Executive Order in January 2025.

The move by the administration would put into question the integrity of the resettlement program, a long-standing tradition and legal pathway created in the spirit of offering a lifeline to some of the world’s most vulnerable escaping persecution. No president other than Trump, regardless of party, has ever set a refugee admissions goal below 60,000.

“Forty-five years ago, Republicans and Democrats came together to show the world that American ideals take precedence over party politics. In a fraction of that time, this administration has abandoned the program they created—and left thousands of already-approved refugees stranded overseas in increasingly dangerous conditions,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO at Church World Service. “We call upon the administration to reverse course and uphold the proud tradition of the refugee program by prioritizing those most at-risk, including Afghans, Sudanese, Congolese, Somalis, religious minorities, unaccompanied refugee children, families awaiting reunification, and others.”

The U.N. has recognized over 40 million people as refugees around the world, a new record high. As a grassroots, faith-based organization, we maintain our commitment to partnering with our constituents to find durable solutions for those in need, including through resettlement.

According to the reports, the new admissions target will not be finalized or implemented until a legally required consultation with Congress occurs, but the document is already signed by President Trump and dated September 30. No refugees are currently being resettled as we enter the new federal fiscal year without a refugee admissions goal for the first time since the first Trump administration.

Now is the time for Americans to TAKE ACTION by calling on their elected leaders to urge support for the refugee resettlement program and ensure it protects the most at-risk refugees around the world.

For more information, or to speak with Santos, contact media@cwsglobal.org.