Pathway to Citizenship a Vital Inclusion in Budget Resolution

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today applauded the Senate for passage of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution which includes a pathway to citizenship.The much-needed program would provide over $100 billion in aid to millions of Dreamers, people with Temporary Protected Status, farm workers, and other essential workers as they attain their goal of becoming American citizens. The resolution, which also would increase funding for health care, child care and combating climate change, now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration on August 23rd. Church World Service calls for its quick passage.

“This is a major step forward to deliver a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS holders, farm workers and essential workers,” said Elissa Diaz, Policy and Advocacy Manager, Church World Service. “We celebrate the Senate’s passage of this historic budget resolution and now urge the House to do its part. It is long past time for Congress to right the many wrongs our communities have suffered under discriminatory and punitive immigration policies. There are millions among us that have been hoping for this pathway, they are our neighbors, our coworkers, our partners in faith, and they are those whose children go to school alongside our own. As faith communities, we remain committed to working with immigrant rights partners to make this a reality. All people deserve to live a life of freedom and dignity.”

Church World Service celebrates the inclusion of a pathway to citizenship, but also expresses concern regarding anti-immigrant amendments included in today’s resolution, particularly Senator Hagerty’s amendment concerning criminal bars. As people of faith, we believe in forgiveness and transformation. Previous convictions should not bar people from a pathway to citizenship. Church World Service urges Congress to pass a final bill that is inclusive of our undocumented neighbors—without any harmful amendments.

For more information or to speak with Diaz, contact media@cwsglobal.org.