One Year After the Murder of George Floyd, Church World Service Reflects

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today marks the year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by celebrating his life and calling for immediate action to honor him and the many black, indigenous and people of color Americans who have lost their lives at the hands of police. Following the conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s murder, the organization noted that the verdict, while providing much-needed closure, was but one step in a long process towards creating a culture of accountability in law enforcement.

“One year following his murder and George Floyd’s absence remains as stinging as ever. His family and community still mourn and the nation still calls for healing since his passing. Yet healing can only come with justice, and justice can only come with accountability,” said Revered Reuben Eckels, Domestic Policy Advocate at Church World Service. “We honor George Floyd’s memory today by both reflecting on a life taken far too soon and by recommitting ourselves to the fight for racial justice in America. The history of racism and state-violence may stretch back to the beginnings of our nation, but our future belongs to ensuring the wrongs committed against our black, indigenous, and people of color neighbors remain a thing of the past.”

As part of Church World Service’s Platform on Racial Justice, the organization is calling for action. A year after Floyd’s murder could be no better time to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. In addressing community needs that are currently treated as law enforcement issues we would be better served with increased funding for mental health response teams, public education and after-school programming, nutrition and well-being support, health care services, workforce development programs, violence prevention and intervention programs, and education and training for civilians on bystander intervention.

For more information CWS’s Platform on Racial Justice, visit CWSGlobal.org.