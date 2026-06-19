On Juneteenth, a Day of Reflection and a Reminder of Unfinished Business

Washington, June 19, 2026—Church World Service today commemorates Juneteenth, the federal holiday honoring the sacrifices and legacy of Black American leaders that coincides with the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas signaling the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery.

CWS is committed to honoring the legacy of all those who strove for equality in our nation, including the sacrifices and resilience of Black American leaders. In that spirit, CWS affirms its aim to honor their past by combating inequity and promoting the voices of all those who have been marginalized, oppressed, or forgotten—both at home and abroad.

To mark Juneteenth, Rick Santos, President and CEO of CWS, released the following statement:

“For CWS, our church communities, and our neighbors Juneteenth isn’t merely a day of reflection, but a reminder of unfinished business; as it should be.

The spirit of Juneteenth resides in the legacy of those Black Americans who fell fighting against the bondage of slavery. It resides in the fights that followed against Jim Crow, poll taxes and disenfranchisement, segregation, and discrimination in all its forms.

Today, 161 years after Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, one of the darkest scars in our nation’s history still aches. In response, we try to emulate the resilience of who Juneteenth honors. This year saw American communities respond to the jailing of immigrant children, separating refugee families, and raiding schools, hospitals, and places of worship. We rose up against the violence and killing of non-violent protestors in Minneapolis and other cities who had decried the cruel immigration enforcement tactics of ICE and CBP.

It is most fitting that this celebration takes place in June. This is a month for our LGBTQ friends and family members through PRIDE. It is an acknowledgement of our rich tapestry of culture through Immigrant Heritage Month, and it is a global moment calling for welcoming the stranger through World Refugee Day.

The United States is at its best when we acknowledge that our nation is an unfinished experiment, a work in progress. In many respects, that’s what makes Juneteenth a very American holiday, it is one that shines not only a spotlight on what happened, but on what more we need to do.“

For more information, contact media@cwsglobal.org.