New Travel Ban, Impacting the Displaced from 19 Countries, is a Horrendous Mistake based on Discrimination

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today condemns the Trump administration’s proclamation that establishes a new travel ban for individuals from 19 countries. The ban includes sweeping travel restrictions for 12 countries, and partial restrictions for 7 other countries. The proclamation bans people, based on their nationality, from traveling to the United States with few narrow exceptions. The administration justifies this latest travel ban under the guise of certain countries being “found to be deficient with regards to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States.” In reality, the ban is rooted in discrimination and xenophobia, and will largely target Black, brown, and Muslim people from countries experiencing insecurity and strife.

In response to the proclamation, Katherine Rehberg, Chief Operating Officer, issued the following statement:

The travel ban imposed by President Trump during his first term in office was a horrendous mistake. This one is no better.

By closing the door to people seeking to enter this country through legal pathways, the administration is yet again turning its back on our nation’s tradition of welcome, abandoning our commitment to families fleeing conflict and persecution, and denying us the overwhelming benefits that these populations bring to our country.

We lose culture, innovation, and economic vitality. We lose the courage, creativity and sense of community that newcomers bring with them. And we lose our own understanding of America’s place in the world as the brightest beacon for those seeking safety and opportunity.

Families will be torn apart by this travel ban. Students, coworkers, and loved ones who pinned their hopes on America’s promise will be shut out — not because of who they are, but where they’re from.

Church World Service calls on the Trump administration to rescind yesterday’s proclamation and to cease its ongoing efforts to ban refugees and immigrants from the United States, including by fully restoring the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

For more information or to speak with Rehberg, contact media@cwsglobal.org.