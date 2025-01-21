New Executive Actions Target Vulnerable Families, Ban Refugees and Harm People in Need of Protection

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed deep concern over a number of new executive orders from the Trump Administration reversing decades of precedent for welcoming those fleeing violence and persecution. This includes an executive order indefinitely suspending the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), as well as multiple actions that will limit access to asylum protection for people seeking safety.

“The sweeping executive actions put refugees, immigrants and other vulnerable families, including many with young children, at risk. They undermine our nation’s ability to live up to our values of welcome, generosity and compassion,” said CWS President and CEO Rick Santos. “For many decades people of faith and conscience have welcomed refugees through resettlement and walked alongside them as they have become a vital part of our American communities—they are our co-workers, neighbors, community leaders, and friends.”

The USRAP executive order suspends refugee resettlement and directs the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to submit a report within 90 days regarding whether the resumption of refugee admissions under the USRAP would be in the interests of the United States. Though the order purports to permit case-by-case exceptions to the ban, it sets an extremely high bar for such an exception by requiring both Secretaries of State and of Homeland Security to jointly determine that the refugee’s admission is in the national interest and does not pose a threat to the security or welfare of the United States.

For over forty years, USRAP has enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support. The program benefits communities across the United States, brings enormous economic benefits, and strengthens U.S. national security. CWS calls on the administration to rescind this executive order and honor the American tradition of welcoming newcomers with compassion and generosity.

“Refugee Resettlement saves lives, enriches our communities and enhances national security. At a time with unprecedented and growing resettlement needs around the world, suspending the refugee program is an abdication of our core humanitarian values,” added Erol Kekic, Senior Vice President of Programs at CWS. “Even a brief pause in the program can have a devastating impact on those displaced by violence and persecution, families separated by oceans and continents, and our communities who embrace the spirit of welcome inherent to our great nation.”

Yesterday’s executive orders also included numerous sweeping changes that attempt to turn away all asylum seekers seeking refuge at the U.S.-Mexico border, including criminally prosecuting people seeking protection, expanding detention, rebuilding the border wall, and auditing and clawing back funding for humanitarian nongovernmental organizations serving migrants.

“We believe refugees and other vulnerable populations should be able to seek safety and live with dignity. We call on Congress, State and local leaders to take action to preserve life-saving programs and longstanding protections for people fleeing from violence, persecution, and conflict,” said Santos.

