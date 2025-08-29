New DHS Rule Could Leave Survivors behind in the Wake of Disaster

Rule would prevent disaster response organizations from serving some survivors at the expense of all

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today denounced a new rule from the Department of Homeland Security that would harm survivors of disaster. Released just ahead of hurricane season, the rule would prevent disaster response organizations from accessing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds if they are found to provide services to immigrants. CWS immediately criticized the move by DHS as a betrayal of American ideals and called for the revocation of the rule.

In response to the DHS rule, Erol Kekic, Chief Strategy Officer at Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“Our faith teaches us to help all in need, not a select few. To deny funding to non profit organizations dedicated to helping survivors of disaster will not only add to the trauma experienced by those impacted, but undermine the efficacy of the overall response.

“The anniversary of Katrina today provides an apt reminder that we should support all members of disaster affected communities in their time of need. This policy will put aid providers in the impossible position of only aiding some families while specifically excluding others, all in the context of an emergency. This policy lacks both sense and compassion – and should be reversed immediately.”

Learn more about CWS’ Emergency Preparedness Response and Recovery efforts .