For Immediate Release: December 19, 2023

National Board Announces Subgrantee Selection for Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP)

New York City– The CMPP National Board today announced the selection of four subgrantees to implement the Case Management Pilot Program, delivering voluntary case management and associated services to individuals enrolled in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Alternatives to Detention programs. The subgrantees BakerRipley in Houston, Texas; Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in Los Angeles, California; Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service in Baltimore, Maryland; and Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area in Washington, DC received funding.

These four subrecipients join the existing two established subrecipients, BakerRipley in Houston, Texas; and International Rescue Committee in New York, New York who were selected in 2022.

The Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP) is a federally funded program to provide voluntary, trauma-informed, and culturally competent case management and related services to asylum seekers and other noncitizens in ICE Alternatives to Detention programs. CMPP services include, among others: mental health services; human trafficking screening; legal orientation; cultural orientation; referrals to other services identified by participants as priorities; and departure planning and reintegration services for individuals returning to their home countries.

The CMPP National Board is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and is comprised of nonprofits with experience providing and evaluating case management programs for noncitizens, asylum seekers, and refugees: Church World Service, Catholic Charities USA, and The Center for Migration Studies of New York. Church World Service serves as the National Board Secretariat and Fiduciary Agent.

For more information about CMPP please visit https://cmpp.org/