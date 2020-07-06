Letter: U.S. Faith Community Calls on Canada to Uphold Fundamental Protections and Offer Safe Haven to Asylum Seekers

To Read or Download the Full Letter click here.

The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, PC, MP Prime Minister of Canada

Re: U.S. Faith Community Calls on Canada to Uphold Fundamental Protections and Offer Safe Haven to Asylum Seekers

CC: The leaders of Canada’s Federal Political Parties and People of Faith in Canada Dear Prime Minister Carney, Dear friends across Canada:

The undersigned U.S. faith-based organizations and U.S. faith leaders write in solidarity with people of faith in Canada, joining the call to urge you to uphold and strengthen protections for immigrants and asylum seekers and abandon harmful efforts like the proposed Strong Borders Act (Bill C-2/C-12) and the ongoing Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) that aim to close the door on those seeking safety at the U.S.-Canada border.

In the U.S., harsh immigration policies have shattered lives and denied human dignity. These policies are at the root of the migration challenges at our shared border. We cannot ask Canada to solve these challenges, and we continue to fight every day in our communities and in the halls of power for just and compassionate immigration reform and to ensure all immigrants are treated with dignity.

But we have heard the call of alarm from faith leaders that Canada’s government is preparing to retreat from its long legacy of welcome and intends to follow in the Trump administration’s footsteps in increasingly draconian immigration, deportation, and border enforcement efforts. We write in solidarity with our neighbors to the North and to urge you to reverse course. The Strong Borders Act (Bill C-2/C-12) represents a fundamental threat to the rights of refugees and migrants….

