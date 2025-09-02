Launch of Ecumenical Statement on Hunger Justice is Unifying Commitment by Congregations, Leading National Faith Groups, and People of Faith

New initiative will strengthen social safety nets through practicing the teachings of Jesus Christ—through education, local and national advocacy, and volunteering

Washington, D.C.—Today, in a bold move to protect and strengthen social safety nets by joining faith with action, Church World Service (CWS) issued the 2025 Ecumenical Statement on Hunger Justice. The Statement, which is a clarion call for people of faith to practice the teachings of Jesus Christ, comes amid surging hunger driven by conflict, climate displacement, failing economies, and injustice. Today’s release is a commitment by people of all faiths to acknowledge that hunger justice is not only possible, but achievable, and that the solution lies in our shared humanity.

The 2025 Ecumenical Statement on Hunger Justice was launched today, the first day of Hunger Action Month, in partnership with CWS’ 16 ecumenical partners.

With this statement, CWS will grow the thousands of congregations and people of faith who believe that no one should go hungry, and continue to mobilize hundreds of thousands of hunger-fighters to join in CROP Hunger Walks—raising awareness and funds to provide sustainable solutions to hunger in the U.S. and globally.

As the Statement asserts:

As people of faith, our vision is a world where everyone has access to enough nutritious food to thrive. We believe that, by standing shoulder to shoulder, our vision can become reality, around the corner and around the world. Hunger is deeply tied to other injustices. Across the globe, it robs millions of people of health and opportunity – especially those who also lack access to clean water and safe sanitation. Hunger disproportionately affects refugees and immigrants, families recovering from disasters, people experiencing homelessness and others whose voices are too often ignored or silenced.

Signatories to the 2025 Ecumenical Statement on Hunger Justice commit to learning about hunger in their communities, educating family and friends, volunteering with hunger-fighting groups and events like CROP Hunger Walks, donating to hunger fighting initiatives, and advocating with their elected officials to support anti-hunger legislation.

“Defeating hunger injustice is not just about a full plate, it’s about a full life. Access to food is directly tied to better health and increased opportunity. Addressing hunger inequality is tied to clean water and better sanitation. It impacts the most vulnerable in times of conflict, disaster, and displacement,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service. “Ultimately, Hunger Justice efforts cannot only aim to fix the social safety nets of today, but must seek to safeguard those of tomorrow. This generation needs to be the last to know the pain, suffering, and indignity of watching their children fall prey to hunger in a world where food is abundant.”

Visit CWS online for more information on today’s Ecumenical Statement on Hunger Justice, or to speak with Santos, contact media@cwsglobal.org.