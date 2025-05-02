House Proposal of levying of fees on Immigrants would Harm the Vulnerable, Especially Children

Washington, D.C.—In response to a recent heinous proposal in the House of Representatives by Republican lawmakers, Christine Lemonda, Senior Director Children’s Services, issued the following statement

“The proposal to levy massive fees on potential sponsors of unaccompanied children is nothing less than a policy of family separation. These kids are fleeing violence, persecution, and desperation and should be swiftly released from custody, provided a safe and stable home placement, and access to trauma-informed services such that they can learn, grow and thrive.” Said Christine Lemonda, CWS Senior Director of Children’s Services, “CWS unequivocally rejects any legislative proposal that aims to balance its budget through exploitation of families and children seeking humanitarian protection.”

For more information or to speak with Lemonda, contact media@cwsglobal.org.