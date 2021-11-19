House Passage of Build Back Better Act Makes Progress on Immigration, Climate Change, Housing, Equity, but More Remains to be Done

Washington, D.C.—CWS today applauded passage of the Build Back Better Act in the House of Representatives. The legislation, which now will move to the Senate for a vote, contains significant investments for our communities, our families, and our neighbors. The bill also includes immigration protection, including work authorization, access to certain benefits, and deportation protections for an estimated 7.1 million undocumented people living in the United States for more than a decade—as well as recapturing more than 500,000 “lost” visas which would significantly strengthen family immigration. The organization notes that while this legislation does include these vital provisions, it lacks a true path to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented neighbors in our communities, thus falling short of a just and equitable immigration policy.

“The Build Back Better Act is an important step forward that will benefit millions of lives,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Advocacy and Policy at CWS. “We will continue to fight until a pathway to citizenship is secured for all of our undocumented community members. Lasting equitable recovery requires meaningful investments in our communities, and we commend the investments this legislation makes in housing access, extending the Child Tax Credit, and other key priorities. We turn our attention to the Senate and urge swift passage of this legislation.”

Today’s legislation also includes historic investments in healthcare and healthcare workers, paid family and medical leave, affordable housing and childcare, and the largest-ever investment in addressing climate change.

“By passing the historic Build Back Better Act the House has not only heard the cries of faith leaders and people across the nation, but delivered on the promise of passing some of the most racial equitable legislation in our history,” said Rev. Reuben Eckels, Domestic Policy Advocate at CWS. “These policies will have enormous positive outcomes in BIPOC communities that have been historically left out and oppressed. This is a moral milestone that honors the dignity of all Americans, and it’s time for Senators to finish the job.”

