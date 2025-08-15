Four Years after the Fall of Kabul, Afghan Allies and Families Still Await Lasting Protection

Washington, D.C.—Today, August 15th, marks four years since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Two weeks later U.S. forces would complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving many at risk for standing with U.S. military and civilian personnel. Since then, millions of Afghan individuals and families were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge around the world, with over 175,000 relocating to the United States via humanitarian parole, the Special Immigrant Visa program, the refugee admissions program, and other pathways.

“The fall of Kabul remains a devastating blow for the many Afghans who risked their lives in the fight for peace and dignity for all. Despite suffering unimaginable loss, over the last four years resettled Afghans have become friends, neighbors, co-workers, peers, business owners, and community leaders in their new homes. Yet all of this is under threat,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at CWS. “Through callous policy changes, disregard of the service many Afghans carried out alongside American troops, and the blocking of vital legislative protections, the Trump Administration is harming families and undercutting decades of U.S. leadership on the global stage.”

The current situation facing Afghan allies—both those in the United States and those who remain stranded overseas—is increasingly dire. In July, the administration terminated Temporary Protected Status for almost 12,000 Afghans already in the United States. Throughout the first half of 2025, Pakistan and Iran have forced hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees back into dangerous conditions in Afghanistan.

CWS calls on Congress and the administration to honor the courage of resettled Afghans and keep a long overdue promise by restoring TPS protections, continuing the evacuation and resettlement of those who remain at risk, and passing the recently-reintroduced Fulfilling Promises to Afghan Allies Act—legislation that would provide an opportunity for relocated Afghans to apply to become lawful permanent residents.

Earlier this year, CWS’ efforts as a co-litigant in the continuing Pacito v Trump case have allowed resettlement agencies to reopen services for refugees who have arrived (as well as Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders). As of July 21, a framework for reviewing and processing thousands of additional refugee cases has been delayed by an appeals court. .

CWS notes that the indignities faced by Afghans—through limiting access to promised protections, the continued separation of families, and the stripping of access to public resources—is only one part of the administration’s strategy to demoralize new Afghan neighbors. Four years ago, domestic military bases such as Fort Dix in New Jersey were converted into welcome and processing centers for Afghans fleeing the Taliban. Today many of these bases are being used to detain those arrested in ICE raids.

CWS is part of Evacuate our Allies, a coalition of veteran, human rights, and advocacy organizations calling for permanent solutions to the plight of Afghan refugees who served in support of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.

