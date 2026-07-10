Fatal Shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston Continues Pattern of Violent ICE Immigration Enforcement Tactics  

CWS Calls for Accountability



WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2026 — Church World Service issued a statement today expressing its profound condolences to the family, loved ones, and neighbors mourning the loss of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Houston resident and father who was fatally shot by federal immigration agents on July 7 in the city’s East End. CWS joins the growing call from local elected officials and Houston community organizations for a thorough, independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ICE’s use of deadly force.

“Sadly, the brutal and inhumane tactics of federal immigration enforcement have continued since the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Citizens and non-citizens alike have been the victims of shootings at the hands of ICE, detention standards have reached such horrible conditions that hunger strikes abound, families are being detained, children are afraid to go to school, and enforcement activity in areas that should be protected such as churches and hospitals is increasing. Now, with the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Houston is the latest city to join this lengthy chain of horrific events,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service. “CWS and all those we work with and serve in Houston stand together with communities across the country in calling for an end to rampant abuse of enforcement. Congress has funded ICE and CBP at unprecedented levels, with minimal scrutiny. We urge Congress to rescind that support and ensure every dollar these agencies receive comes with the guardrails, oversight, and accountability American people expect of their government. The United States is a nation founded on the rule of law, and our government should embody that standard.”

CWS joins the chorus of advocates demanding accountability from DHS and ICE in response to their campaign of violent, dehumanizing enforcement actions that are terrorizing communities across the United States—incidents that have led to deaths, family and child separations, incarcerations without due process, and deportations of people pursuing legal pathways to asylum and safety, often returning them to the life-threatening contexts from which they are seeking refuge.

“Following the recent passage of another reconciliation bill along party lines, ICE and CBP have now received approximately $250 billion in funding from Congress, largely to facilitate mass arrests, detentions, and deportations,” said Santos. “The funding has led to families being torn apart, traumatized and jailed children, and people being killed in the street.”

CWS has called on Congress to ensure substantive guardrails for these agencies through:

A thorough, independent investigation into Lorenzo Araujo’s death and other deaths at the hands of ICE;

The restoration of critical DHS oversight bodies like the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the Immigration Detention Ombudsman.

Codifying protections against ICE enforcement in locations such as places of worship, schools, and hospitals (as provided by the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, S. 455 and H.R. 1061).

Ending family detention and ensuring dignity and improved conditions for detained immigrants.

Ending warrantless arrests by masked agents and halting enforcement actions based on profiling, sometimes called “Kavanaugh Stops.”

For more information on the effect of ICE enforcement techniques or to speak with a CWS expert, contact media@cwsglobal.org. Visit CWSglobal.org to learn more about the current State of Play, both in Congress and your community.