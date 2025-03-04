Faith Communities Unite in Historic Declaration to Defend Refugees at Critical Crossroads for U.S. Policy

Washington, D.C.— In an unprecedented moment of moral reckoning, Church World Service (CWS) today issues The Ash Wednesday Ecumenical Declaration: Defending Refuge, a bold and urgent call to action from faith communities across the nation. With 45 initial signers—including CWS’ Covenant Members—this declaration is more than a statement, it is a solemn and unshakable commitment by religious leaders and organizations to stand against policies that endanger refugees and immigrants.

At a time when the United States faces defining choices about its treatment of the displaced and persecuted, this powerful declaration is a collective stand for justice. It calls on all people of faith to root their advocacy in scripture and directly challenges political leaders to remember that America’s identity is inseparable from its immigrant history. The way the nation treats its most vulnerable will not only shape communities at home but will define the country’s moral standing in the global arena.

Following the administration’s executive orders that oppose the proud American tradition of welcome, directives to abdicate our leadership around the world, and enactment of policies that keep families separated, the Declaration says:

Together in faith and rooted in love, we resolve to continue in the centuries-old practice of Christian communities walking alongside refugees and immigrants in their pursuit of safety and dignity. We pledge to restore and promote hospitality and welcome to those seeking refuge – regardless of where they are from, how they pray or what language they speak. Guided by our faith, we stand together against the sweeping measures that are devastating vulnerable families and jeopardizing their futures. These actions not only cause immediate harm but also threaten our country’s long-term ability to welcome and support those in need. We grieve for the families who have been torn apart, had years-long reunification plans cancelled, been detained and deported, have been unjustly blocked from accessing asylum protections, and have been left without access to the basic assistance they need to thrive.

Joined by CWS’ Covenant Members and faith leaders and communities across the country, this declaration comes at a time of uncertainty for the United States Refugee Admissions Program,

Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service added:

Against a backdrop of cuts to essential programs, a seeming push towards isolationism and rhetoric that encourages us to distrust our new neighbors, this Declaration is an urgent reminder of our values. As followers of Jesus Christ, we welcome, we don’t turn away. We cherish inclusivity, we don’t spurn it. And, ultimately, our values lead us to community instead of division.

The Ash Wednesday Ecumenical Declaration: Defending Refuge is issued today with the support of CWS’ Covenant Members, individual faith leaders and congregations, and organizations such as:

National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; AME Zion Church; Catholic Legal Immigration Network; The Episcopal Church; Friends United Meeting; Latino Christian National Network; Mennonite Central Committee US; Sojourners; and World Relief.

The Declaration is now open for signatures from across the country, and will continue so through Lent.

For more information, or to speak with Santos, contact media@cwsglobal.org.