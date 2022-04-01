End of Discriminatory Title 42 Policy a Welcome Step Towards Restoring Asylum, but Expulsions Must End Immediately

Washington, D.C.—CWS today welcomed an overdue announcement by the Biden administration to end the inhumane Title 42 policy. Misused under the false pretense of public health, the policy was put in place by President Trump and continued by President Biden, has expelled over 1.7 million vulnerable individuals seeking refuge at the southern border, without due process. The policy caused much loss of life, as it forced many to return to danger and harm in Mexico, and has proven to be discriminatory, particularly targeting Haitian and other Black migrants seeking safety. Title 42 will not be ended immediately, instead coming to a long-awaited close on May 23rd.

“For too long this inhumane and xenophobic policy forced the world’s most vulnerable to danger, its termination is a vital first step towards removing a rule rooted in fear and hate. While we welcome this decision, we call on the administration to immediately halt all expulsions of asylum seekers and work closely with those who have continuously stood ready to welcome them, including faith communities.” said Elissa Diaz, Associate Director of Policy and Advocacy. “But May 23rd can not come soon enough, every day Title 42 remains in place and expulsions continue, lives remain in danger—with a disproportionate impact on Black migrants and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We urge the administration to honor its commitment to restore and expand a just and humane asylum system that welcomes people with dignity, without discrimination.”

Title 42 has wrongfully expelled over 1.7 million people to danger without due process or the opportunity to seek asylum, forcing people back to danger in Mexico or the harm they fled. It has proven to be a discriminatory policy, particularly targeting Haitians and other Black migrants seeking safety. Since January 2021, more than 20,000 Haitians have been expelled on at least 208 expulsion and deportation flights to Haiti. Public health experts, including senior CDC experts, have consistently concluded that the policy lacks any public health rationale and have noted that the U.S. has the tools it needs to safely process asylum seekers.

CWS calls on the Biden administration to follow up on this welcome step by now removing other discriminatory immigration policies, such as the “Migrant Protection Protocols”, known as “Remain in Mexico,” and honor our nation’s promise as a place of welcome.

