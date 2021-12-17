For Immediate Release: December 17, 2021

Media Contact: media@cwsglobal.org

CWS Urges Senate to Disregard Parliamentarian Opinion and Support the Rights of Immigrants in Our Communities

Washington, DC –In response to Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough opinion issued today on the Build Back Better bill recommending against including deportation relief and work permits, CWS urges the Senate to uphold these provisions and support the rights and dignity of immigrant members of our communities.

“The advisory opinion of the parliamentarian is incredibly disappointing, however it is vital that the administration and Congress do their job and keep their promise to deliver permanent protections and a pathway to citizenship,” said Elissa Diaz, Policy and Advocacy Manager at Church World Service.

“Faith communities have long joined immigrant rights leaders in the relentless fight for a pathway to citizenship and we will not settle for anything less. Our undocumented neighbors kept us and our families healthy and fed throughout the pandemic, are vital to our economic recovery, and are – above all – valued members of our communities. We call on Senate leaders to disregard the parliamentarian’s opinion, honor the dignity of undocumented people, and deliver on the promise of long-overdue permanent protections for our neighbors.”

For more information or to speak with Diaz, contact media@cwsglobal.org.

###