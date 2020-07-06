CWS Urges Congress to Vote Down Budget That Includes $70 Billion Additional for ICE and CBP  

Church World Service echoes the urgent need for guardrails and reform before increasing immigration enforcement spending

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today called on Congress to oppose the latest budget reconciliation bill that provides Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with 70 billion dollars. The bill includes zero common sense guardrails to rein in the agencies’ reckless behavior that has resulted in prolonged detention of children and families; warrantless arrests; enforcement actions at schools, hospitals, and religious sites; and the deaths of more than 50 people.

CWS further notes that at a time of rising costs, lack of food security, and neglected public community programs, elevating funding for well-documented cruel enforcement activities would only divert resources from where they are needed most.

“Many taxpayers are struggling to afford even the most basic necessities, like groceries, healthcare, and gas. This reconciliation bill does nothing to address the affordability crisis and instead funnels tens of billions of dollars to a cruel mass deportation agenda that is ripping apart families every day. Taxpayers want to see their hard-earned money spent on solutions to financial instability, not on an agenda of division,” said Erol Kekic, Chief Strategy Officer at Church World Service. “Last summer, Congress already punished hardworking families, including refugees and asylees, by cutting off access to lifesaving hunger and healthcare programs. Grounded in our faith, we will continue to welcome the sojourner and push back on efforts to demonize and harm people seeking safety. We urge Congress to oppose the reconciliation bill and instead pursue legislation that upholds the dignity of every person.”

For more information or to speak with Kekic, contact media@cwsglobal.org.