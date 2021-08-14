CWS Stands In Solidarity with Haiti

Washington, D.C.—In response to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti this morning, and subsequent reports of likely high casualties within that country, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti following this terrible disaster. During what was already a time of instability, and in a nation that is still recovering from the losses of the devastating 2010 earthquake, the damage from today’s earthquake could be catastrophic. Haiti is also in the projected path of Tropical Storm Grace, which could compound the earthquake damage in the coming days. The international community must step up to show Haitians that they are not alone in this time of crisis. Church World Service and our partners in the Caribbean are mobilizing to provide the support that Haitians need now, and we’ll be there to help them as they rebuild. To the families experiencing this disaster: our staff, our member congregations and the American people are united in prayer for you.”

CWS is proud to have worked alongside communities across Haiti since 1954 to meet the challenges that are too often brought to their doorsteps. Our programs focus on humanitarian response, sustainable livelihoods, food security and child protection. In the years since the 2010 Haiti Earthquake, CWS helped rebuild hundreds of destroyed homes. And when Hurricane Matthew struck in 2016, the organization expanded its work to include public schools and more homes. All the while, CWS has helped families become more food secure and find new ways to earn a living.

CWS is a member of the ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy.

For more information on CWS’ work in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, click here. To speak with CWS about the current disaster contact media@cwsglobal.org.