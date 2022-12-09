CWS: Resurrection of Trump-era Asylum Transit Ban is Unacceptable

Washington, D.C.—CWS today denounced recent reports that the Biden administration is considering immoral and harmful anti-asylum policies that would block asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution from seeking safety in the United States. Alarmingly, the proposal could resurrect the asylum transit ban that would force migrants pursuing the legal right to seek asylum to remain in danger in a third country, susceptible to continued violence and persecution. The proposal is said to be similar to restrictions put in place along the border during the Trump administration, which then-candidate Biden campaigned against.

“We are deeply disturbed by the potential reinstatement of the asylum transit ban, and call on the Biden administration to put an end to punitive, deterrence-based approaches that have caused irreparable damage, trauma, and loss of life over the past several years, under both the former and current administrations. We have seen the harm that policies like this have done to the lives, safety, and stability of asylum seekers. We have watched as they wreak havoc on the lives of fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and children,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at CWS. “It is long past time for the Biden administration to keep its promise and protect the lives and rights of those seeking safety. The continued refusal to invest in the humanity of the most vulnerable undermines American values, and must come to an end.”

Faith communities have resoundingly denounced all anti-asylum policies that bar vulnerable populations from pursuing lasting protection. Any plans that the administration has to reinstate cruel policies that block asylum are not only morally repugnant, they are in direct contradiction to the ideals of welcome and compassion that Americans across the nation continue to support.

This potential expansion of anti-asylum policy further comes in advance of the expected end of the immoral and unlawful Title 42 policy, which led to the abuse and wrongful expulsion of over 1.8 million people and over 10,250 violent attacks against people expelled to Mexico. CWS joins the faith community in our repeated calls to end Title 42 expulsions and instead fully restore asylum protections and invest in community-based case management and welcome services to ensure our new neighbors can thrive.

