CWS Responds to U.S. Government Status Report in Pacito v. Trump

Proposal to deny refugee resettlement contracts to long standing partners would strip refugee families of robust established support networks

Washington, D.C.—CWS today noted deep concern following news that the Department of State is preparing to issue a request for proposals to identify a new singular service provider to provide reception and placement services for resettled refugees–rather than reinstating the contracts of resettlement agencies that have been faithfully administering this extremely successful program for decades. This information was included in the U.S. Government’s status report filed last evening in Pacito v. Trump—after a federal judge requested additional information relating to continued refugee resettlement.

Rick Santos, President and CEO of CWS issued the following statement:

“Since Congress passed the Refugee Act in 1980 that established the modern refugee resettlement program, we have joined with communities to build a robust support network for newly arriving refugee families. Through this successful public-private partnership we have walked alongside families and provided core services to support them in becoming self-sufficient, thriving members of our communities. Our local communities and partners provide countless volunteer hours, in-kind material donations and financial support that multiplies the impact and success of every dollar the U.S. Government invests in this program.

“This proposal would punish those who have long supported refugee families and abandon decades of expertise and infrastructure that make this program successful. Doing so is harmful, unnecessary and acts to strip newly arriving refugee families from accessing a robust support network to rebuild their lives.”

Pacito v. Trump challenges the suspension of refugee processing and funding to refugee-serving agencies, and was filed by the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) on behalf of Church World Service (CWS), HIAS, Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSNW), and nine impacted individuals. For more information responding to the status report, see IRAP’s statement.

Church World Service has welcomed refugee newcomers to the United States and helped them rebuild their lives in safety for nearly 80 years. CWS is one of 10 agencies that administered the U.S refugee resettlement program prior to receiving contract terminations from the Trump Administration.

