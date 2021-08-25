CWS Praises Introduction of Austin Resolution as Important Step to Welcome Afghan Refugees in Texas

Washington, D.C.– Church World Service today celebrates that the Austin City Council introduced a new resolution welcoming Afghan refugees. The resolution was introduced by Austin City Council on Thursday, August 26th.

“This resolution is a critical step to honoring our promise to Afghan allies, their families, and other vulnerable refugees from the country,” said Ayesha Hassan, Texas Grassroots Organizer at Church World Service. “At no other time has our moral duty to uphold our Texan principles of welcome been greater. As we urge for the timely evacuation of those fleeing from the Taliban, we must also do all we can to welcome Afghans to our communities. Texas has a rich history of resettling refugees and has done so for over 40 years. We stand ready to welcome and ensure they have everything they need to begin rebuilding their lives—with access to housing, employment and other social services, they can thrive and proudly call themselves Texans.”

Church World Service welcomes refugees across 17 states through 24 offices, including Texas. We provide services to newly arrived refugees and immigrants, helping them to integrate into local communities, find jobs and learn the necessary skills to support their new lives in the United States. Nine of these offices are directly overseen by CWS and as such set the standard for resettlement in local communities.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.

