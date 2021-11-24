CWS on the Conviction of the Murderers of Ahmaud Arbery

Washington, D.C.— In response to today’s conviction of Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery, Revered Reuben Eckels, Domestic Policy Advocate at Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“Today, our nation reflects on the long train of abuses against black and brown people as a fair and impartial jury delivers a measure of justice. This verdict speaks volumes and sends a message that those who hunt black men will be held accountable. We hope that one day soon it will not take hundreds of ministers and people of good will showing up, demonstrating, and praying to get justice. And while no verdict can bring back their loved one, we hope that this moment will provide Ahmaud Arbery’s family, and communities across America, with some level of comfort, knowing that these men are being held responsible for their vicious actions.”

As part of Church World Service’s Platform on Racial Justice, the organization is calling for action. There could be no better time to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as we address community needs that are currently treated as law enforcement issues would be better served with increased funding for mental health response teams, public education and after-school programming, nutrition and well-being support, health care services, workforce development programs, violence prevention and intervention programs, and education and training for civilians on bystander intervention.

For more information CWS’s Platform on Racial Justice, visit CWSGlobal.org