CWS on Supreme Court Decision to Reinstate Harmful “Remain in Mexico” Program

Washington, D.C.—In response to the Supreme Court’s decision ordering the Biden administration to reinstate the harmful “Remain in Mexico” (MPP) program, Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“A compassionate and fair immigration policy should be rooted in welcoming asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and immigrants. The Supreme Court’s order puts lives in jeopardy and threatens the well-being of countless people who are at risk of unnecessary harm. Living out our moral leadership requires an immediate termination of all anti-asylum policies—not only the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy but also the immoral and unlawful ‘Title 42’ expulsions. We must envision a system that increases equity, particularly for Black asylum seekers and migrants, and upholds the dignity of all people.”

For more information or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org