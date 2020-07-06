CWS Mourns a Life Lived for the Betterment of Others with the Passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson 

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today joins with the nation in mourning at the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson. A man of faith, civil rights icon, and advocate for the underserved, Reverend Jackson leaves behind a world better than he found it.

In response to Reverend Jackson’s passing, Rick Santos, president and CEO of Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“Reverend Jackson was the personification of faith in action. He was an icon in the civil rights movement, an advocate for the poor and hungry, a teacher for generations of leaders, and he lived out the need for speaking truth to power.

Through the Church he carried the torch of his fallen friend Martin Luther King, Jr., confronting institutional racism and calling for justice for the many without a voice. Through his advocacy, Reverend Jackson, like his colleague John Lewis, rocked the boat on social and political inequities. And as leader of the Rainbow Coalition, touted the importance of diversity to our shared future.

Reverend Jackson would often employ Psalms to strengthen his resolve and to inspire others, ‘I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.’

The history of the American Civil Rights movement, and the story of the United States in the 20th century, could not be told without including the contributions of Reverend Jackson. With his family, his colleagues, and a grateful nation, we mourn his passing, knowing that our world is better for having him in it.”

For more information on CWS, contact media@cwsglobal.org.