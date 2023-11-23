CWS Marks Thanksgiving by Honoring Those Committed to Welcome, Calling for Peace in the Middle East

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today marked Thanksgiving by expressing its gratitude for American communities, congregations and volunteers that have supported its work to transform communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. As CWS reflects on the past year, the organization is thankful for all of its supporters, and all they have done to welcome refugees, asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors, while also donating their time to join together through CROP Hunger Walks, CWS Kit and Emergency Cleanup Bucket drives and other efforts that support our global neighbors as they put food on the table, improve their harvests, access clean water and move forward after disasters.

As CWS reflects on the past year—and how many of our supporters and partners have given their time, hard-earned money and efforts to support those displaced from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Sudan and so many places that are facing conflict or other challenges—the organization continues to plead for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as the establishment for humanitarian corridors and a safe return of hostages to their families.

“CWS, our partner congregations and our supporters around the world, can think of no better way to honor the spirit of Thanksgiving than to join the clarion call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The upcoming holiday may be an American one, but the spirit of reflection and unity is one that echoes around the globe,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service. “We are thankful for the spirit of welcome that still resides in the heart of our communities, the commitment to accepting the stranger into our congregations and our belief that peace and justice are not just the foundation of our faith, but of our shared humanity in these unprecedented times.”

For more information on CWS’ efforts to welcome newcomers, alleviate poverty and hunger, or to respond to natural disasters, contact media@cwsglobal.org.