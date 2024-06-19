CWS Marks Juneteenth, A Celebration and a Pledge for Equity to Black Americans

Washington, DC—This Wednesday, Church World Service will join with the rest of the nation in celebration of Juneteenth, the commemoration of the 1865 liberation of enslaved African-Americans in Galveston Bay. This holiday—celebrated by the African-American community for over 150 years and was established as a federal holiday in 2021. On this day, we remember the millions of precious lives liberated from slavery, and we hold space for the lives still impacted by racism, bigotry, and colorism around the world. At CWS, we are committed to redoubling our collective efforts to root white supremacy out of our worldviews, practices, and workplaces.

“Juneteenth is a stark reminder, both of the progress we as a country have made in the fight against racism, and of significant hurdles we still face in achieving true equality and equity,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of CWS. “At CWS, we are committed to ensuring that Black Americans, whether native-born or newly arrived to the United States, live dignified and safe lives. On this sacred date, we remember the brave Americans who not only survived the horrors of slavery, but continued to fight for the freedom and well-being of all in a deeply unjust world. Jesus commands us in the Book of Mark to love our neighbors as ourselves, and instructs us to consider every person we encounter a neighbor.”

The history of American slavery casts a long shadow over present-day treatment of black refugees and African-Americans alike. Anti-blackness is manifested in many ways, such as police brutality, omission in education, rental and housing discrimination, hate crimes, and microaggressions. In addition to these hardships which shape the African-American experience, Black refugees may face significant linguistic barriers, workplace discrimination, and additional challenges unique to the forced displacement experience. Although some of these experiences may differ from those of native-born Americans, they are more often than not rooted in the same prejudices.

CWS notes the inclusion of the experiences of marginalized populations in the United States through the lens of intersectionality is a vital part of our education. Although certain communities may face slightly different challenges than others, collective liberation of marginalized communities will be based upon the same principles and in resistance to the same essential forms of oppression. We call upon members of the faith community, guided by the Golden Rule, to uplift the marginalized voices of Black Americans on this holiday.

For more information contact media@cwsglobal.org.