CWS Expresses Frustration, Urges for Swift Resolution to Shutdown that Includes Protections for New Neighbors 

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed its frustration over the likely shutdown of the federal government on October 1st. The organization—which is one of ten national refugee resettlement agencies working with the State Department, Congress, and the White House to aid the world’s most vulnerable—has watched with concern as political divisions have led to a stalemate in governance. CWS calls for a swift resolution to this shutdown that includes supplemental investments and equitable protections for all of our new neighbors, including refugees, asylum seekers, and unaccompanied children.

“Simply put, a government shutdown impairs the ability of American communities to help protect the most vulnerable among us and puts real lives at risk. Over the past two years, American business leaders, faith elders, and neighbors of every creed united to welcome those fleeing violence and persecution—most notably after the fall of Kabul and the invasion of Ukraine. Americans continue to show they are willing and able to welcome new neighbors,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Church World Service. “The longer a government shutdown persists, the more the refugee resettlement system is weakened, thus demonstrating Congress’ failure to uphold our nation’s commitment to the protection of, and investment in, our communities. Now, more than ever, we need a robust U.S. resettlement program, one that is directed not by political expediency, but by human need. To shut down vital government operations during this time would neglect and harm those who are in a stage of uncertainty and have already endured great loss.”

CWS is gravely concerned by harmful, anti-asylum, anti-immigrant proposals being considered as part of the congressional negotiations for a Continuing Resolution. We urge Congress to reject any proposal that undermines access to asylum, expands immigrant detention or punitive responses to migration, or increases funds that fuel a hateful, exclusionary agenda that militarizes our communities. A Continuing Resolution should be a temporary solution that funds the federal government in good faith—not a tool to embed cruelty in U.S. immigration policy. Instead, we call for a meaningful CR that strengthens our communities’ capacity to welcome refugees, unaccompanied children, and our immigrant neighbors.”

CWS notes that the current House proposal for a continuing resolution includes elements of the Secure the Border Act; a political tactic that does nothing to support our communities. A meaningful proposal considers supplemental priorities that facilitate welcome and community services, without interruption to the operations of the federal government, and does not undermine protections for any immigrant, asylum seeker, or refugee population.

