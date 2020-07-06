CWS Deeply Alarmed by Trump Administration’s Expanded Travel Ban

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service strongly opposes the Trump administration’s latest travel ban, which more than doubles the number of countries whose citizens are partially or fully blocked from the United States. This dramatic expansion of its previous travel ban now impacts nationals from 39 countries, barring individuals from 19 countries (plus those holding Palestinian Authority-issued documents) and partially excluding individuals from 20 additional countries. As a result, entire nationalities – many of which are grappling with conflict or humanitarian crises – are now being unfairly portrayed as security threats and barred from entering the U.S.

The sweeping expansion of the travel ban continues the Trump administration’s sharply anti-immigrant agenda. The ban also strips away previous categorical exemptions to the travel ban for immediate family members of U.S. citizens and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders who are at risk due to their support for the U.S. military.

In response to the expanded ban, Richard Santos, President and CEO of CWS, stated:

“This ban seeks to abandon our nation’s historic commitment to welcome and disregards the immense value newcomers bring to our communities. Further still, by ending exceptions for the reunification of immediate family members and Afghans who remain at risk directly on account of their support for the U.S. military, the administration is turning its back on those connected to our country by both blood and service. Simply put, these policies are anti-American, anti-family, and anti-faith.

We urge the administration to reverse course, and we stand unequivocally with our immigrant and refugee neighbors.”

The expanded ban goes into effect on January 1, 2026. It remains unclear whether an ongoing pause in benefits applications for those from the original 19 countries affected by the travel ban will also apply to nationals from the newly added countries.

Church World Service implores the Trump administration to reverse the travel ban and calls on Congress to pass the NO BAN Act, which would prevent harmful, prejudiced travel bans in the future.

For more information or to speak with CWS experts, contact media@cwsglobal.org.