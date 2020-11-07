CWS Congratulates Biden-Harris on Successful Election Campaign

November 7, 2020

A Biden-Harris Administration Offers a Return to Global Leadership in Refugee Resettlement

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today congratulates President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election. The organization looks forward to working with their administration, hoping that the United States will restore its previous role as a global leader in refugee resettlement. CWS notes that Biden-Harris received the most votes in the history of the presidential election and calls for a calm and stable transfer of power.

In response to the victory, Rev. John L. McCullough, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“We congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and look forward with hope to the change their administration will bring. Division amongst the American people is real, but to overcome the challenges posed, the nation must come together in the spirit of love for our fellow human beings. Now is the time for national healing and to look again at each other with respect despite different perspectives. History has proven that when people work together there is no challenge that cannot be met.

As one of nine refugee resettlement agencies in the United States, we have fought these past few years to maintain the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program against the backdrop of systematic efforts to undermine, hamper and dismantle it. During the next months we need to be resolute to assure that no further damage is done. Now, with a President-elect committed to aiding refugees, we can begin to restore our proud legacy of welcoming the stranger. We look forward to working with him and members of Congress to rebuild the program stronger and better than before.

The new administration must immediately address systemic racial injustice. At a time when racism has reached a fever pitch, Americans must also find new resolve to affirming the rights of everyone, especially people of color and the displaced. Americans should also commit to achieving a sustainable future for our planet.

As scripture tells us, ‘There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love.’ I ask that all Americans take this to heart in the coming weeks as we transition to the Biden-Harris Administration.”

