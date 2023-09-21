CWS Celebrates Vital TPS Protections for Afghans, Calls for Long Overdue Path to Permanency 

Washington, D.C.– Church World Service expressed relief today at the Biden administration’s decision to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghanistan. More than two years after the fall of Kabul and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, many Afghans in the United States remain stuck without lasting protections. Today’s announcement is a needed step to ensure continuity in accessing essential protection for those still seeking a permanent pathway to rebuild their lives in safety by extending 18 months of temporary status for those currently on TPS and enabling recently-arrived Afghans to apply for temporary protection for the first time.

Though TPS is a welcome and necessary support for Afghans already in the United States, it is, by nature, a temporary solution that is limited in scope. CWS, along with a myriad of other organizations, have advocated continuously over the last two years for Congress to provide permanent and comprehensive protections for our Afghan allies and those at-risk of persecution.

“Like the re-parole process, the extension and redesignation of TPS is a vital safety net, and we are grateful for the time and security it provides to new and existing individuals—but the respite it offers for thousands of families is brief and without the incorporation of permanent protections; we are forcing many of our new neighbors to live in a state of uncertainty,” said Meredith Owen. “For more than two years, men, women, and children who fled the persecution of the Taliban have been welcomed by American communities. They have become our friends, our colleagues, and our partners in building a stronger and more vibrant future. Yet, their livelihoods and homes will remain in jeopardy as long as those in power delay instituting a permanent form of protection. It is a promise that is long overdue, and one we demand be kept via the passing of paramount legislation, such as the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act.”

Church World Service is committed to continuing to advocate for our Afghan neighbors until they receive the protections they need and deserve. The Afghan Adjustment Act is a bipartisan bill that, if passed, would establish a clear and streamlined process for displaced Afghans to apply for permanent status, and expand pathways to safety for Afghans who remain left behind and at risk. Learn more about this vital legislation, and advocate for its passage here.

For more information, or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org.