CWS Celebrates Reintroduction of the GRACE Act 

Washington, D.C.—This International Migrants Day, Church World Service celebrates the reintroduction of the Guaranteed Refugee Admission Ceiling Enhancement (GRACE) Act, landmark legislation that would establish a minimum annual refugee admissions floor of 125,000. The legislation—introduced by Sen. Markey (D-MA) and Rep. Lofgren (D-CA-18)—would prevent future administrations from slashing refugee admissions and would affirm the U.S. historic role as a beacon of hope for those most in need of protection around the world.

“In a tumultuous year for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, we must remember that the Trump administration’s restrictive policies—though agonizing and dehumanizing—do not represent who we are as a people. Today’s reintroduction of the GRACE Act is a vital step towards accountability, the restoration of a compassionate resettlement program that responds to global needs, and stronger protections against future attacks,” said Erol Kekic, Chief Strategy Officer at Church World Service. “The GRACE Act would establish essential safeguards, including a minimum annual refugee admissions target, to ensure presidents cannot undermine the refugee program and abandon our commitment to welcome. Its passage would help return the U.S. role on the international stage to one of leadership, not xenophobia. We thank Senator Markey and Representative Lofgren for their leadership in reintroducing the GRACE Act and urge their colleagues in Congress to support its passage.”

CWS notes that the Trump administration’s FY2026 refugee admissions ceiling of just 7,500 is wholly inadequate to meet humanitarian needs and was issued without required congressional consultations as mandated by the Refugee Act of 1980. This historically low admissions ceiling also prioritizes Afrikaners ahead of and instead of other refugees – including tens of thousands who had already been conditionally approved for resettlement.

The administration has also announced its plan to review and reinterview refugees who were resettled under the Biden administration. At a time when the Trump administration is attacking and dehumanizing immigrants and newcomers, CWS is proud to support a bill that recognizes the U.S. is made stronger when it welcomes.

Contact your members of Congress to cosponsor the GRACE Act and support a humane refugee program.

For more information or to speak with Kekic, contact media@cwsglobal.org.