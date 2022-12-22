CWS Celebrates Reintroduction of Refugee Protection Act, Marks Senator Leahy’s Dedication to the Rights of the Vulnerable

Washington D.C.—CWS today applauded Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) for introducing the Refugee Protection Act to Congress. If passed, the legislation would modernize the U.S. refugee resettlement program and asylum system, improve family reunification, and strengthen protections for refugees and asylum seekers. CWS celebrates the introduction of the Refugee Protection Act as a step toward vital progress in the landscape of welcome and toward honoring our country’s promise as a nation of compassion.

“It is difficult to overstate the significance of this historical legislation. Forty-two years ago, the passage of the Refugee Act of 1980 signified a devotion to our nation’s conscience as a place of support and protection for those seeking protection and a safe place to call home. The Refugee Protection Act presents an opportunity for Americans to reaffirm their support for refugees and asylum seekers—a moment to reaffirm the values that communities across the nation have upheld time and again,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at CWS. “Welcoming refugees is profoundly American. We cannot let this moment pass us by, let us meet this moment with bold leadership that fortifies all U.S. humanitarian protections.”

The Refugee Act of 1980—the predecessor to the Refugee Protection Act—was a foundational, monumental piece of bipartisan legislation that was unanimously passed. CWS hopes that today’s bill will follow suit, so the United States can continue that legacy of collaboration for the sake of inclusion, welcome, and security for the most vulnerable.

In addition to celebrating the possibilities of the Refugee Protection Act, CWS today expressed profound gratitude to Senator Leahy and the many individuals and organizations who worked tirelessly to make today’s bill happen. As Senator Leahy prepares for retirement at the end of this year, CWS commends his legacy of service and career-long commitment to the rights and protection of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers worldwide. The organization further expresses its gratitude for his lifetime of service, and wishes him a well-deserved retirement.

CWS calls on Congress to swiftly pass the Refugee Protection Act, and show the world that the United States honors those whom it will impact and champions what it represents to the many millions displaced around the globe..

For more information or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org.